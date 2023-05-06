Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,969 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $63,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Insider Transactions at Hess

Hess Price Performance

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $136.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

