Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 3.92% of MAG Silver worth $60,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,803,000 after purchasing an additional 154,632 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

