Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 25,559 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,559 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $54,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,642 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 15,603.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Visa by 30.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,336 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $231.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.43. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

