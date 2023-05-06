Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 102,106 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,106 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $49,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in MP Materials by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

MP Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.69.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

