Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,430 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.25% of Helmerich & Payne worth $116,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 35.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 3.0 %

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.