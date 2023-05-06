Van ECK Associates Corp Has $71.61 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,884,358 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 31,044 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.13% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $71,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,026,189,000 after buying an additional 153,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,888 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $378,113,000 after acquiring an additional 848,024 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $363,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,974,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $327,371,000 after acquiring an additional 86,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

