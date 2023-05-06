Van ECK Associates Corp Has $112.97 Million Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,124,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 105,192 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 10.38% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $112,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 633,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453,916 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 903,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 653,627 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

