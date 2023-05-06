Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 89,548 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,671,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,548 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.51% of Seabridge Gold worth $46,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 82,660.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 30.2% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,491,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 809,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the third quarter worth $2,611,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

