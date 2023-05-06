Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 8,792,269 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 136.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,215,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,792,269 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 10.34% of SilverCrest Metals worth $91,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 561,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 51,175 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 117,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 19.2% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 143,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEMKT:SILV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

