Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 10,880 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 359,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $100,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $56,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $300.33 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.00. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. TheStreet raised MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

