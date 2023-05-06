Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 224,806 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,744,484 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 224,806 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $58,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 367,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 37.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of NG opened at $5.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 57.88, a current ratio of 57.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NovaGold Resources

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $255,111.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,776.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Further Reading

