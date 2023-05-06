Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.82

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.82 and traded as low as $45.55. Value Line shares last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 1,645 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Value Line in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $449.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 627.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 634.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

