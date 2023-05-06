Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Trimmed by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

VLO opened at $107.04 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

