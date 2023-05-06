Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.24% of Valero Energy worth $116,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,536,000 after purchasing an additional 565,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 65.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 48.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,726,000 after purchasing an additional 393,969 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $107.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

