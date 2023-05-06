V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $26.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VFC. Williams Trading raised shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.61.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after buying an additional 686,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,994,000 after purchasing an additional 968,595 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

