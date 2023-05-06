US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.08. US Nuclear shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 38,772 shares traded.
US Nuclear Stock Up 9.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.
US Nuclear Company Profile
US Nuclear Corp. engages in the designing, building, and manufacturing of radiation safety and monitoring instruments through its subsidiaries. It operates through two segments: Optron and Overhoff. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Nuclear (UCLE)
