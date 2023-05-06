Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $669.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
Featured Articles
