Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $669.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

