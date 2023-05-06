Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 2,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Urbanfund Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.88.

Urbanfund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urbanfund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbanfund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.