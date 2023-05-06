Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $161-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.30 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.24-$0.28 EPS.

Upwork Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.00. 4,126,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Upwork has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $161.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 82,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

