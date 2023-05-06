Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.
Univar Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE:UNVR opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Univar Solutions
Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.
