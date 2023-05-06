UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $494.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.07. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $460.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

