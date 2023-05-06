United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. United States Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

United States Cellular Price Performance

USM opened at $17.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $32.41.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on USM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Cellular

In related news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 18,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $416,995.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,376,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.