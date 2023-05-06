United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Cut by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises about 1.5% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $342.05 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Argus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

