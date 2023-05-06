United Overseas Australia Limited (UOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, April 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from United Overseas Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Australia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

