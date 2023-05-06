United Overseas Australia Limited (UOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, April 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from United Overseas Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
United Overseas Australia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
United Overseas Australia Company Profile
