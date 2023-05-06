Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 128.83%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.19) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,287 shares of company stock worth $418,116 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.