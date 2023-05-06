UBS Group Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $85.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of TWLO opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Twilio by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

