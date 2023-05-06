UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Shares Up 2.4%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $217.29 and last traded at $217.29. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.22.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.76 and its 200-day moving average is $179.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.66% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

