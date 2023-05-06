Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $10.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Ubiquiti stock opened at $201.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.27. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $195.54 and a 1 year high of $350.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.65 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 107.88%. Equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.