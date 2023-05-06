Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $10.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.
Ubiquiti Stock Performance
Ubiquiti stock opened at $201.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.27. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $195.54 and a 1 year high of $350.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Ubiquiti Company Profile
Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.
