Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson purchased 158,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $52.37 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

