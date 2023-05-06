TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.52 million. TTM Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.23 EPS.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 542,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,861. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in TTM Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in TTM Technologies by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 33,740 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

