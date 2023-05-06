TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.52 million. TTM Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.23 EPS.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 542,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,861. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TTM Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

