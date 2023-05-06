TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $587-$603 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.50 million. TTEC also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.38-$2.71 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.57.

TTEC Stock Performance

TTEC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,917. TTEC has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $77.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. TTEC had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $658.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TTEC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Further Reading

