Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRUP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of TRUP opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $82.49.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,672,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,950 shares of company stock worth $1,351,607. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 24.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

