Truist Financial Lowers EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target to $30.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ESMT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EngageSmart in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.88.

EngageSmart stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.34 and a beta of 0.45. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,925 shares in the company, valued at $14,471,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,471,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,409 shares of company stock worth $23,422,353 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in EngageSmart by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in EngageSmart by 134.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

