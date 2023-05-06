Truist Financial Boosts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $58.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGM. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,870 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

