Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TROX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE TROX opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Tronox has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.96 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 32,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $499,169.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,805.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $621,203.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 32,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $499,169.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,805.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 24,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tronox by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

