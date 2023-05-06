TRON Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.00 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.00 billion and approximately $192.65 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON Coin Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,541,837,999 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

