TRON 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $216.44 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0711 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $5.09 billion and $216.44 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004066 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003758 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,551,610,690 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

