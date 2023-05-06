Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of -1.15 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on TRN shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Insider Activity

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 139.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

