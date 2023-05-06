Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $962.00 million-$992.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.19 million. Trimble also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.52-$2.72 EPS.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.05. 1,242,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,304. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. Research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Trimble

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,931,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,650 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,325 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Stories

