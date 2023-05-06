Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.30-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.43 billion-$17.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.23 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

TT stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,139. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.12 and a 200-day moving average of $175.95. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $97,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,200,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,071 shares of company stock worth $2,841,093 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 367,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

