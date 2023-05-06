Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $192.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TT. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Shares of TT opened at $176.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.95. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $124,641.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $124,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,071 shares of company stock worth $2,841,093 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

