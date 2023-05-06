Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 59,131 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Torray Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,131 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 2.0% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,514 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.87. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

