Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 337 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Torray Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 248,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,863,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.69 and its 200 day moving average is $256.61. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,070. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

