Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,099 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Torray Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Verra Mobility worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,592,000 after purchasing an additional 329,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 108,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRRM stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.06.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 70.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,726,769.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,289,500. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

