Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 292 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Torray Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 5.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.9 %

ROLL stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,583. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC Bearings Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.