Torray Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Torray Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 4.0 %

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,187 shares of company stock worth $2,539,967. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX traded up $18.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.49. 443,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $515.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.47 and a 200 day moving average of $449.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.