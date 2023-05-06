Torray Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,949 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 19.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.23. 890,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,576. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 91.62% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,537.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPMC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.