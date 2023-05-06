Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $632.62.

GMAB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,899. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

