Torray Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,304 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $37,123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $36,215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.27. 262,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,553. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $269.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.24%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

